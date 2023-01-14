Brighton dominate Liverpool in 3-0 win

✳ TODAY

⚽ Man Utd 2 Man City 1

⚽ Brighton 3 Liverpool 0

⚽ Everton 1 Southampton 2

⚽ Nott’m Forest 2 Leicester 0

⚽ Wolves 1 West Ham 0

⚽ Brentford vs Bournemouth 8.30pm

Manchester, UK | brightonandhovealbion.com | Albion produced another outstanding performance as they moved above Liverpool and up to seventh in the Premier League table after three second-half goals sent the Amex into raptures.

Solly Mach gave Albion a richly deserved lead 70 seconds after the break and added his second six minutes later with a superb finish into the far corner for his fourth Premier League goal of the season, which have come in three of the last four matches.

Danny Welbeck put the icing on the cake with a brilliant third ten minutes from time as Albion comprehensively outplayed a Liverpool team who had won on each of their last ten visits to Sussex.

The only surprise was that Albion’s winning margin wasn’t more handsome. March and Kaoru Mitoma both went close during a dominant first-half performance when VAR for a marginal offside against man of the match March meant Albion were denied a penalty.

That incident, though, will be just a footnote on a memorable Amex afternoon. Even Jurgen Klopp acknowledged that his side had been outclassed when he applauded Roberto De Zerbi at the final whistle before enveloping the Italian in a warm embrace.