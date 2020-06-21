Brighton come from behind to beat Gunners 2-1

London, UK | PL | A stoppage-time strike by Neal Maupay helped Brighton come from behind to earn a 2-1 win over Arsenal and record their first league victory since 28 December.

The Gunners started brightly and almost opened the scoring on eight minutes only for Bukayo Saka’s shot to come back off the woodwork.

Five minutes before half-time, Bernd Leno was carried off on a stretcher with a serious-looking leg injury after landing awkwardly when collecting the ball on the edge of the area.

Mikel Arteta’s team went ahead in the 68th minute, Nicolas Pepe curling superbly beyond Mat Ryan with his left foot.

But Lewis Dunk equalised seven minutes later from close range.

And Brighton won the contest in the fifth minute of added time when Maupay, who also scored the winner in the reverse fixture, lifted the ball over substitute goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Seagulls are in 15th place with 32 points, five points clear of the bottom three.

Arsenal, now winless in five away league matches against Brighton, are ninth on 40 points.

****

