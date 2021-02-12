Brig. Mukasa replaced as JATT commander

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The commander of the National Counter Terrorism – NCTC, Brig. Jeff Mukasa has been replaced.

Lt. Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy army spokesperson confirmed to Uganda Radio Network –URN that Brig. Mukasa has been moved to the School of Military Intelligence and Security commonly abbreviated as SOMI.

Brig. Mukasa has been replaced with Brig DB Twesigomwe. The NCTC superintends specialized security units such as Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force commonly known as JATT and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence –CMI.

JATT is a combination of highly trained military and police personnel whose task is to deal with terrorism threats, while CMI is the intelligence and spy arm of Uganda People’s Defence Forces. “His transfer came out last week. He is not dropped but he was transferred to another duty station just like other officers,” said Lt. Col Akiiki.

Lt. Col Akiiki dismissed claims that Brig. Mukasa was transferred because of continued abductions of Ugandans by security operatives who have since been rumoured to be from JATT and CMI.

Earlier reports indicated that the National Security Council resolved and directed CDF Gen Muhoozi to transfer Brig. Mukasa since he had allegedly failed to restrain his operatives from abducting civilians.

“He has been dropped because of people abducted using drones. The security operatives are under the JATT unit which was under the command of Brig. Mukasa. Even 13 JATT members have been arrested over abductions,” a source claimed.

But that narrative has been vehemently dismissed by Lt. Col Akiiki and his boss Brig. Flavia Byekwaso. The duo insists that Brig Mukasa’s transfer is not at all related to the disappearances of people.

Close to 50 people have been abducted reportedly by security operatives using numberless vehicles commonly known as drones. The abductions started in November last year after the protests demanding for the release of the NUP presidential candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Military and police killed 54 people while dozens were left nursing injuries ahead of the elections last month. People who are suspected to have participated or fueled the protests have been grabbed on their way home, markets and work places.

******

URN