Brig. Kawagga calls for stringent measures against prostitution among soldiers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Brig. Samuel Kawagga, the 1st Infantry Division Commander has blamed the increase of HIV infections among soldiers in prostitution.

He says most soldiers both at junior and senior levels spend their earnings of prostitutes and in the long run get infected with HIV/AIDS, which reduces their productivity in the force.

Speaking at the pass out of 83 company commanders at the Junior Command and Staff College-JCSC in Jinja district on Saturday, Kawagga said currently the army loses more officers to HIV/AIDS compared to that is affecting the sustainability of the force.

He said there is need for the officers to be physically fit and healthy at all times.

Kawagga promised to propose to the army leadership to punish officers who get infected in the force.

On his part, Brig. Jimmy Kinalwa, the commandant of Junior Command and Staff College called for the effective utilization of trained officers in their respective units.

The company commanders who underwent a six months course on employment and deployment of battalion weapons were sourced from the Internal Security Organization (ISO), Chieftaincy of military intelligence (CMI) and Special Forces Command- SFC.

***

URN