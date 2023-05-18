Brig Byekwaso takes over as URDCC Chief of Staff

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Brig. Flavia Byekwaso, the former UPDF spokesperson has taken over as the new Chief of Staff at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Center (URDCC) in Jinja City, three months after graduating from the National Defense College (NDC) in Buikwe District.

URDCC is responsible for deploying officers to handle various humanitarian crises and emergency operations both domestically and in peace support operations abroad. Brig. Byekwaso’s appointment as chief of staff marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first female military officer to hold such a position within the UPDF.

She takes over from Brig. Stephen Kashure, who had been serving as both chief of staff and acting commandant of URDCC for the past seven months. During the handover ceremony at URDCC headquarters, Brig. Kashure acknowledged that they faced undisclosed challenges and brought them to the attention of UPDF leadership for further action.

Brig. Byekwaso expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, which encompasses both administrative and operational responsibilities within the UPDF unit. URDCC plays a crucial role in the timely deployment of forces to address humanitarian crises as they arise, even with limited resources.

She acknowledged that their duties often involve working with limited funding and resources but expressed confidence in the UPDF’s ability to deliver quality results despite challenges. She believes that the new leadership at URDCC will make valuable contributions to the unit’s effectiveness.

Brig. Byekwaso also highlighted that her appointment signifies an elevation in her military career and offers opportunities for personal growth.

In addition, Brig. James Ruhesi has officially assumed his position as the substantive commandant of URDCC, succeeding Brig. Gaetano Omolla, who was deployed as Uganda’s contingent commander in Somalia late last year.

URN