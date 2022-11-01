BREASTS CASE: Army man reports woman to police for drugging him

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police using footage from Closed Circuit Television -CCTV cameras have arrested a woman accused of dousing men in bars and lodges in Kawempe division. The suspect is Lydia Nakayizi Asiimwe alias Hope Kalungi.

In August this year, a soldier at the rank of Lieutenant, whose name was not revealed, complained at Kawempe police station that a woman he had met in a bar had drugged him and stolen all his valuables when they were inside his vehicle.

According to the complaints, Nakayizi is suspected to smear sedatives on her breast or spike their drinks in bars and lodges and rob them when they fell unconscious. Kawempe police launched a manhunt for Nakayizi two months ago after receiving complaints from her victims including security operatives.

She was picked up after Police reviewed CCTV footage from bars and lodged in Kawempe. This following numerous complaints by men at Kawempe police station, Mpererwe, Kazo Angola, and other Police Posts in Kawempe division.

It was at the moment the Lieutenant revealed the truth that he had found her in a bar and her appearance struck him. He explained that they talked and eventually agreed to have a pleasant time together.

A female Superintendent of Police -SP who was recording the Lieutenant’s statement could not hold her laughter at the story. “So, you have also fallen victim to her spiking breasts? I knew you would tell me funny stories yet I know the woman you are talking about. You are not the first to be robbed by this woman. But what’s unique about her breasts, why are you men falling into her tricks,” the officer teased her army colleague.

“We sat in my car but I regained consciousness when I was alone and everything on me had been taken. Kindly help me get this woman. I have collected CCTV footage from the bar and I can ably identify her if she is arrested,” the Lieutenant revealed.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed Nakayizi’s arrest. He says that her latest victim who led to her arrest was drugged inside Queen’s bar in Mpererwe. Enanga said the suspect dragged the complainant whom they have preferred to keep a secret and drove him to a lodge where she allegedly robbed him of three million Shillings and ATM cards.

“This victim told us that this suspect drugged him and then carried him into her car up to the lodge where she stripped and robbed him. He claims his three million Shillings was stolen, ATM cards pin codes were cracked and they withdrew 10 million Shillings,” Enanga explained. Security sources say Nakayizzi often pretends to be an easy catch for men and uses the chance to douse her victim by applying sedatives to her nipples.

This makes men who suck them dose off within minutes. In other cases, she spikes the drinks of her victims and drags them to her vehicles where she robs them clean.

“The problem is that men who fall victim to her tricks do not want to reveal the truth and often come up with funny stories that do not add up. But we know these women’s tricks because we have investigated cases of spiked drinks and dousing. Men think they have landed on an easy catch that they would quickly use for their sexual pleasure without knowing that they have fallen into the hands of a serial robber,” a security source said.

Enanga has warned men and members of the public to be careful with strangers they meet and interact with in bars. He says that people should know that spiking drinks is a common offense and they need to be very careful. In most cases, such tricks are used by criminals targeting females for rape or money-loaded revelers. It was common on Salama road in Makindye, Katwe, and Kibuye about three years ago.

****

URN