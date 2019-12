BREAKING: President Museveni reshuffles Cabinet

CABINET RESHUFFLE

➡IN

✳ J. Nabakooba ICT/Information

✳ M. Kitutu ENERGY

✳ R. Magyezi LOCAL Govt

✳ D. Obua SPORTS

✳ M Kamukama ECON MONITORING

➡MOVED

✳ Tumwebaze ▶ Gender

✳ Muloni ▶ Advisor

✳ Otafiire ▶ EAC

✳ S. Opendi ▶ Minerals

➡ OUT

✳ C. Bakkabulindi

✳ A. Nantaba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has made a mini-reshuffle of his cabinet today, Saturday December 14, 2019. Majority of the ministers have been retained.

The new Minister of Local government is Raphael Magyezi, energy Minister Irene Muloni has been dropped to advisor and will be replaced by Mary Kitutu while Judith Nabakooba takes over at the Information and ICT Ministry.

ICT Minister Frank Tumwebaze has been moved to gender while Obua Denis takes over from Charles Bakabulindi as sports state minister.

Gen Wamala Katumba takes over the Transport ministry from Monica Azuba, who is now a presidential advisor.

STATEMENT IN FULL

In Exercise of the Powers vested in the President by Articles 99(1), 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has, in pursuance of the goals of the NRM and Ugandans in general, made minor changes to the Cabinet.

He has appointed persons listed below as Vice President, Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and Senior Presidential Advisors:

1. H.E. the Vice President ─ HON. KIWANUKA EDWARD SSEKANDI;

2. Rt. Hon. Prime Minister ─ DR. RUHAKANA RUGUNDA;

3. 1st Deputy Prime Minister ; & Deputy Leader of Gov’t Business in Parliament ─ GEN. MOSES ALI

4. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Port-folio ─ HON. KIRUNDA

KIVEJINJA

5. Minister of Education and Sports ─ HON. MUSEVENI JANET KATAAHA;

6. Minister of the Presidency ─ HON. MBAYO ESTHER MBULAKUBUZA;

7. Minister in Charge of General Duties/Office of The Prime Minister ─ HON. BUSINGYE MARY KAROORO OKURUT;

8. Minister of Disaster Preparedness & Refugees ─ HON. ONEK HILARY;

9. Government Chief Whip ─ HON. NANKABIRWA SENTAMU RUTH;

10. Minister of East African Affairs ─ MAJ. GEN.KAHINDA OTAFIIRE;

11. Minister of Security ─ HON.GEN. ELLY TUMWINE;

12. Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs ─ HON. MWESIGE ADOLF;

13. Minister of Foreign Affairs ─ HON. KUTESA KAHAMBA SAM;

14. Minister of Internal Affairs ─ GEN. JEJE ODONGO;

15. Minister of Trade,Industry& Cooperatives ─ HON. KYAMBADDE

AMELIA ANNE;

16. Minister of Finance and Economic Planning ─ HON. KASAIJA MATIA;

17. Minister of Energy and Minerals ─ HON. KITUTU MARY;

18. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities ─ HON. BUTIME TOM;

19. Minister of Local Government ─ HON. RAFAEL MAGYEZI;

20. Minister of Works and ─ GEN. KATUMBA

Transport WAMALA;

21. Minister of Lands,

Housing & Urban ─ HON. KAMYA BETTY;

Development

22. Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs ─ HON. AMONGI BETTY;

23. Minister of Health ─ DR. ACENG JANE;

24. Minister of Public Service ─ HON. MURULIMUKASA;

25. Minister of Justice & Constitutional Affairs ─ HON. KAMUNTU EPHRAIM;

26. Attorney General ─ MR. BYARUHANGA WILLIAM (ADVOCATE);

27. Minister of Water & Environment ─ HON. CHEPTORIS SAM;

28. Minister for Karamoja Affairs ─ HON. BYABAGAMBI

JOHN;

29. Minister for Science, ─ DR. TUMWESIGYE

Technology and Innovation ELIODA;

30. Minister of Gender, Labour ─ HON. TUMWEBAZE

& Social Affairs FRANK;

31. Minister of Information, ICT ─ HON. NABAKOOBA

&Communications JUDITH;

32. Minister of Agriculture, ─ HON. SSEMPIJJA

Animal Industry & VINCENT

Fisheries BAMULANGAKI.

MINISTERS OF STATE:

Office of the President:

1. Minister of State for ─ HON. LOKODO

Ethics and Integrity SIMON;

2. Minister of State for ─ MRS. KAMUKAMA NAWE

Economic Monitoring MOLLY;

Office of the Vice President:

3. Minister of State ─ HON. KASIRIVU

Vice President’s Office BALTAZAH ATWOKI;

Office of the Prime Minister:

4. Minister of State for

Relief and Disaster ─ HON. ECWERU

Preparedness MUSA FRANCIS;

5. Minister of State for ─ HON. KIZIGE MOSES;

Karamoja

6. Minister of State for

Bunyoro Affairs ─ HON. KIIZA ERNEST;

7. Minister of State ─ HON. GALABUZI

for Luwero Triangle-Rwenzori DENNIS SSOZI;

8. Minister of State for ─ HON. KWIYUUCWINY

Northern Uganda GRACE;

9. Minister of State for ─ HON. AKIROR AGNES;

Teso Affairs

Ministry of Educationand Sports

10. Minister of State for Higher ─ DR. MUYINGO JOHN

Education CHRYSOSTOM;

11. Minister of State for ─ HON. NANSUBUGA

Primary Education, ROSEMARY SENINDE;

12. Minister of State for Sports ─ HON. OBUA DENIS

HAMSON;

Ministry of East African Affairs

13. Minister of State for ─ HON. MAGANDA

East African Affairs JULIUS WANDERA;

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

14. Minister of State for

Defence ─ COL. ENGOLA OKELLO;

15. Minister of State for ─ HON. KIBAZANGA

Veteran Affairs CHRISTOPHER;

Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

16. Minister of State for ─ HON. ORYEM

International Affairs OKELLO;

17. Minister of State for ─ DR. MATEKE

Regional Affairs PHELEMON;

Ministry of Internal Affairs

18. Minister of State for

Internal Affairs ─ HON. OBIGA KANIA;

Ministry of Trade and Industry and Cooperatives:

19. Minister of State for ─ HON. KAFABUSA

Trade WERIKHE MICHEAL;

20. Minister of State for ─ HON. GUME

Cooperatives FREDRICK NGOBI;

Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:

21. Minister of State for Finance ─ HON. AJEDRA

(General) GABRIEL GADISON;

ARIDRU;

22. Minister of State for Planning ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID;

23. Minister of State for ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN;

Privatization and Investment

24. Minister of State for Micro- ─ HON. KYEYUNE

Finance HARUNA KASOLO;

Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development:

25. Minister of State for Minerals ─ HON. ACHIENG SARAH

OPENDI;

26. Minister of State for Energy ─ HON. D’UJANGA

SIMON;

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities:

27. Minister of State for ─ HON. KIWANDA

Tourism GODFREY;

Ministry of Local Government

28. Minister of State for ─ HON. NAMUYANGU

Local Government JENNIFFER;

Ministry of Works and Transport:

29. Minister of State for ─ HON. LOKERIS

Works AIMAT PETER;

30. Minister of State for ─ MRS. KABATSI JOY;

Transport

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:

31. Minister of State for ─ HON. MUSUMBA

Urban Development ISAAC;

32. Minister of State for ─ HON. NAMUGANZA

Lands PERSIS;

33. Minister of State for ─ DR. BARYOMUNSI

Housing CHRIS;

Ministry of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs:

34. Kampala Capital City ─ HON. NAMUGWANYA

Authority BENNA;

Ministry of Health:

35. Minister of State for ─ HON. NABBANJA

Health (General) ROBINAH;

36. Minister of State for ─ DR. MORIKU JOYCE

Primary Health Care KADUCU;

Ministry of Public Service:

37. Minister of State for ─ HON. KARUBANGA

Public Service DAVID;

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:

38. Deputy Attorney General ─ MR. KAFUUZI

JACKSON;

Ministry of Water and Environment:

39. Minister of State for Water ─ HON. KIBUULE

RONALD;

40. Minister of State for ─ HON. ANYWAR

Environment BEATRICE ATIM;

Ministry of ICT

41. Minister of State for ICT and ─ HON. OGWANG PETER;

Communications

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development:

42. Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs ─ MRS. NAKIWALA

FLORENCE KIYINGI;

43. Minister of State for Gender and Culture ─ MS. MUTUUZO PEACE;

44. Minister of State for Labour,

Employment and Industrial ─ HON. MWESIGWA

Relations RUKUTANA;

45. Minister of State for the Elderly ⎼

and Disability

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries

46. Minister of State for Agriculture ─ HON. BAGIIRE AGGREY;

47. Minister of State for Animal and Veterinary Affairs ─ HON. RWAMIRAMA

BRIGHT;

48. Minister of State for Fisheries ─ MS. ADOA HELLEN.

SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:

1. HON. MUKWAYA JANAT

2. HAJJI NADDULI ABDUL

3. HON. MULONI IRENE

4. HON. NTEGE AZUBA

5. HON. ONZIMA ALEX

PRINCIPAL PRIVATE SECRETARY:

DR. OMONA KENNETH

SIGNED this …………………..day of ………, in the Year of our Lord Two Thousand Nineteen.

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF UGANDA