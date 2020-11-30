BREAKING: Mordena COVID-19 vaccine at 100% efficacy

Vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 was 94.1%; vaccine efficacy against severe COVID-19 was 100% Washington, USA | THE INDEPENDENT | Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine now shows efficacy of 100% against severe coronavirus infections, its manufactures have said. They will apply today to the US Food and Drug Administration for an authorisation for coronavirus vaccine.

Morderna, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced that the primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 conducted on 196 cases confirms the high efficacy observed at the first interim analysis.

“This positive primary analysis confirms the ability of our vaccine to prevent COVID-19 disease with 94.1% efficacy and importantly, the ability to prevent severe COVID-19 disease. We believe that our vaccine will provide a new and powerful tool that may change the course of this pandemic and help prevent severe disease, hospitalizations and death,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

The Company will submit data from the Phase 3 COVE study to a peer-reviewed publication.

Today, Moderna will submit for an EUA with the U.S. FDA and an application for Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) with the European Medicines Agency.

Moderna is working with the U.S. CDC, Operation Warp Speed and McKesson (NYSE: MCK), a COVID-19 vaccine distributor contracted by the U.S. government, as well as global stakeholders to be prepared for distribution of mRNA-1273, in the event that it receives an EUA and similar global authorizations and approvals.

By the end of 2020, the Company expects to have approximately 20 million doses of mRNA-1273 available in the U.S. The Company remains on track to manufacture 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021.