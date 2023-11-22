PRAU: brainchild BCW wins Media Relations accolade

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Brainchild BCW has won Best Media Relations and Media Management accolade at the 2023 PRAU Excellence Awards.

Public Relations, Digital, and Events agency brainchild BCW, which is the exclusive affiliate of BCW Africa in Uganda and Rwanda, was recognized for telling compelling stories through media for Airtel’s The Voice Africa, a continental vocal music contest that gave a chance to up to 7 Ugandans to compete for grand prize of $100,000 (Shs.375 million) and a fully-sponsored 1-year music recording deal with Universal Studios in the United States of America.

The 7th edition of the PRAU Excellence Awards was held on 10th November 2023 at Jinja Nile Resort, to recognize individuals, organizations, campaigns, and initiatives that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and effectiveness in the field of public relations and communication.

Walter Wafula, General Manager, brainchild BCW said, “This recognition underscores our commitment to working closely with our clients to design campaigns that enable them to effectively reach their audiences and ultimately help move people and businesses to achieve their dreams.”