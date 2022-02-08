Boyfriend stabs lover to death for aborting pregnancy

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 17 year-old girl in Gulu city has been stabbed to death by her boyfriend for terminating a pregnancy.

The deceased has been identified as Miriam Akello, a first-year student pursuing a certificate in Accounting and Finance at East African Institute For Management Science. The incident occurred on Monday at 9pm in Obiya West village.

Police preliminary reports indicate that Akello’s boyfriend identified as Jordan Owili 20, invited the deceased to a friend’s house to spend some time together. According to the reports, a disagreement later ensued between the lovers as the boyfriend accused Akello of allegedly aborting a three-month-old pregnancy.

Owili reportedly picked a knife during the quarrel and stabbed Akello on the neck, back, lower abdomen, and slit her throat before abandoning her body.

Aswa River Region Police spokesperson David Ongom Mudong, says that Akello’s body was found on Tuesday after the police were and local leaders were tipped.

Mudong says whereas the police haven’t yet found credible motives for the murder, preliminary information points to a fight sparked over alleged abortion. He notes that the suspect is currently being detained for interrogation at Gulu Central Police station where a case of murder has been registered.

Close family members of the deceased however allege that the suspect had earlier made a threat to harm Akello should she make any attempt to end their affair.

This is the second time in less than a month female students in the city are losing their lives at the hands of their lovers.

On January 14, Agnes Acayo, a second-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Education at Gulu University was hacked to death by her boyfriend Alfred Ocan, 50 during a fight over money.

