BoU grants licence to Xente tech as Payment Systems Operator

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Xente Tech Ltd, a financial technology platform that simplifies payments and finance for businesses, has obtained the Payment Systems Operator (PSO) license from Bank of Uganda.

The National Payment System Act-2020, implemented under the National Payment Systems Regulations, seeks to drive digitization of Ugandan entities as well as streamlining payment systems operators in Uganda.

“We thank the Central Bank for their diligent support, tireless effort, adherence to process, and their ability to identify us as a suitable player in the Financial Technology space in Uganda,’ said Allan Rwakatungu, the CEO & founder of Xente Tech Ltd.

Rwakatungu said receiving the license is a commitment to Xente customers, partners and other stakeholders that they are offered with a safe and compliant service.

He said acquiring the license is another step for Xente towards providing world-class financial technology solutions to businesses in Africa.

With the Xente platform, businesses and their teams can make simple payments to teams, suppliers and other beneficiaries using cards, mobile money, domestic and international bank transfers, pay bills, send airtime & data – and lots more.

Furthermore, businesses are also able to control and monitor this spend in real-time which empowers them to manage accounting and finance complexity in a one easy to use digital platform.

‘We serve 500+ professional businesses today. We save them time and money as they can make modern digital payments instead of using cash, and we give them the tools to eliminate or reduce manual and paper processes in their finance operations,” said Lyn Tukei, Xente’s PR & Marketing Lead. “Our mission is to bring all African businesses into the global digital economy.’