Botswana submits bid to host AFCON 2027

Gabarone, Botswana | Xinhua | Botswana has submitted a bid to host the 36th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027 to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

After Namibia withdrew from the joint bid due to financial constraints, the bid solidifies Botswana’s commitment to securing the rights to AFCON, said Geoffrey Gare, Head of Secretariat Botswana.

Gare added that Botswana’s bid book tells the southern African country’s story, from its history to its current status and ambitions, most notably demonstrating the country’s capacity to host an event of the magnitude of AFCON.

CAF is expected to confirm the names of countries that successfully lodged bids after the deadline for submission expired on May 23. They will then conduct inspections between June 1 and July 15.

CAF will announce the winner before the end of September 2023, giving the successful bidder just under four years to prepare for the continental showpiece.

Tumiso Rakgare, Botswana’s Minister of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture, said in the statement that AFCON 2027 will be a significant catalyst for Botswana’s development.

“Preparing for the competition will result in an infrastructure boom and the creation of thousands of temporary and permanent jobs. As we strive to become a high-income economy by 2036, there are few better catalysts than hosting competitions such as the AFCON,” said Rakgare. ■