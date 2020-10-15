Bosmic Otim nominated amidst controversies over academic documents

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has nominated Bosmic Joyce Otim to contest for the Chua West Constituency seat amidst controversies surrounding his academic qualifications.

Otim was nominated on Thursday by the Kitgum district Returning Officer Benjamin Ewal.

This comes at the backdrop of a pending court case in which Charles Ocaya, a loser in last month NRM primaries is challenging his nomination by the NRM electoral commission.

Ocaya dragged Otim to the High Court in Kampala last month having lost an appeal against his earlier petition to the NRM electoral commission demanding for nullification of his nomination.

He contends that Otim failed Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examination- UACE in 2003, the same document he presented to the NRM party and thus didn’t qualify to be nominated for the parliamentary race.

Ewal, however, says that he nominated Otim to contest in Chua East County because he possessed the minimum academic requirement for a parliamentary nomination.

“The papers Otim submitted meet the minimum requirements. The law talks of completion of A’level, he sat S6,” Ewal said.

In August, the Uganda National Examinations Board-[UNEB] Executive Secretary Dan Odongo issued a verified academic document of Otim for 2003 and clarified that he did not qualify for the award of a UACE certificate.

Ugandan laws demand that any person contesting for a parliamentary position must have an A’level certificate or its equivalent.

This has however raised eyebrows and sparked an outcry from Ocaya given the fact that the High Court in Kampala hasn’t yet decided on the matter.

Ocaya says that he has since opted to stand as an independent candidate for Chua West County citing delayed justice. Ocaya was also nominated today by EC.

The High Court is expected to come out with a ruling on October 19 next week.

Otim, however, applauded the EC for his nomination which he claimed favoured him and promised to work for the common interest of the locals in his constituency in uplifting education.

15 candidates were nominated by the electoral commission in Kitgum District.

They include Henry Kissinger Oryem for Kitgum Municipality, Beatrice Anywar , Denis Onekalit Amere and Jimmy Komakech Oloya Olenge all aspirants for Kitgum Municipality.

Others are Robinson Onencan, Margaret Lamwaka , Charles Onen Ssali, Silver Oyet Bukenya and Godfrey Luwo all for Chua East Constituency.

Others are Mike Otto and Johnson Oloya Nyeko all for Chua West Constituency, Norah Adokorach Roselyn Alanyo Olobo and Lillian Aber

