Border communities in Kasese spend Easter without food

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The border community living at the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC border at Mpondwe, Kasese district spent Easter struggling to get food.

President Museveni last month ordered the closure of all Ugandan borders for both exits and entries on grounds that it would help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Majority of the communities are Congolese nationals who are engaged in business. At the time of the border closure, they were on the Ugandan side and couldn’t cross back to DRC.

Jeremiah Katembo, a father of 10 living in Kambukamabwe II in Mpondwe, Kasese district says before Easter, the family had already spent three days without any food.

While Katembo and the wife have gardens across the border they were caught unaware by the ban on cross border movements.

Muhindo Mukirania says that she has been depending on her gardens in DRC to feed her family and for sell.

Mukirania says that she is depending on porridge to feed her five children since she had not harvested enough food at the time of the border was closed.

Pastor Pascal Mathumu a farmer from Kitholi sub county who managed to cross into Uganda with some food says that he could not buy any special food for his family Easter due to lack of money.

Rose Amboko a trader from Congo dealing in matooke observes that at the time of the lock-down many people were away from their home. She says that she lacks food and accommodation.

Erias Muhindo Magazi the Kambukamabwe II Mpondwe-Lhubiriha town council area LC chairperson says most people were depending on space and fertile lands across the border to get food, which is no longer the case.

