Bogera and Kiddu advance to Singleton Challenge final as NCBA Bank sinks sh60 million in tourney

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joseph Bogera and Kenneth Kiddu battled there way to the finals of the Singleton Match Play Challenge due next month. The pair beat Serwano Walusimbi and Peter Magona 4-3 in a close contest on Saturday at the par 71 Lakeside Entebbe golf course.

Bogera and Kiddu will meet the pair of Richard Mucunguzi and Saidi Kirarira in the finals.Mucunguzi and Kirarira beat the pair of left-hander Michael Odur and Brian Manyindo 3-2 in very tight semi-final match.

The Grand Final is slated for December 2, along with a third and fourth play-off game, according to a statement from Entebbe club.

Meanwhile, NCBA Bank Uganda, one of the key sponsors of the match play tournament have sunk sh60 million into the tournament as part of its sponsorship.

“We have invested over 60 million in sponsorship and activation of the Singleton Golf Challenge besides sponsoring other golf tournaments in Uganda because Golf matters deeply to NCBA. This is because just like the sport, the bank believes in strategy and pursuit of precision and excellence,” said CEO of NCBA Bank, Mark Muyobo, who is also is an avid golfer and member of the Oldest Club in East Africa.

.The tournament is sponsored by the flagship sponsor Singleton Whisky, and co sponsored by DStv Uganda, Afrisafe Insurance Brokers, Uganda Airlines and CFAO Motors Uganda.