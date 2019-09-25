Boeing settles 1st Lion Air cases with MAX families, $1.2 million per victim

New York, United States | AFP | Boeing has reached settlements with 11 families of victims from October’s Lion Air crash, the first agreements following two deadly crashes that killed 346 people, a plaintiffs attorney said Wednesday.

The Wisner Law Firm, which specializes in aviation cases, is “optimistic” about reaching settlements on its remaining six cases for families affected by the crash in Indonesia, said attorney Alexandra Wisner.

The settlements pay out at least $1.2 million per family, a person familiar with the matter said.