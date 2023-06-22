Boeing announces new orders from Air Lease Corporation, Akasa Air

San Francisco, US | Xinhua | Boeing announced on Wednesday that Air Lease Corporation (ALC) based in Los Angeles will purchase two 787 Dreamliners and India’s Akasa Air will order four additional 737-8 jets.

“ALC is a key strategic leasing partner to Boeing, and we are delighted that it continues to see the value proposition of the 787 family for its customers,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The 787 family is selling at the highest rate in its history, receiving more than 250 orders and commitments in the past six months, according to Boeing.

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, launched operations in 2022. With the order of four additional aircraft, the carrier’s order book comprises 76 jets, which include 23 737-8s and 53 high-capacity 737-8-200 airplanes, Boeing said in an announcement. ■