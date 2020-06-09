Body of Ugandan killed in Rwanda repatriated

Burera, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | The body of a 35-year-old Ugandan businessman who was allegedly shot dead by Rwandan security officers has been repatriated.

Idin Muhereza, a resident of Kagogo village in Bigaga parish, Butanda Sub County was shot dead last week in Sebeya village, Burera district, about 15 kilometres from the Uganda-Rwanda borderline. He was accused of smuggling cartons of illicit drugs through a porous border.

Since his death, Ugandan security and their Rwandan counterparts had failed to agree on the exact border point where the body will be repatriated from.

Ugandan security officials had asked Rwanda to handover the body through Katuna border in Kabale but the Rwandans insisted on using Chanika in Kisoro arguing that Gatuna Immigration Offices are closed. However, on Monday, Rwandan authorities handed over the body at Katuna border point amidst tight security from both sides.

The Rwandan officials were led by Burera District Mayor, Marie Chantal Uwanyirigira, Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Alex Rugigana, the Police Spokesperson for the Northern region and Alfous Mundineza, the Burera District Police Commander, while the Ugandan delegation was led by Kabale Resident District Commissioner Darius Nandinda, Patrick Besigye Keihwa, the Kabale district Chairperson, Brian Ampeire, the District Police Commander and Elly Maate, the police spokesperson for Kigezi region.

Nandinda and Keihwa protested the continued killing of Ugandans who are found smuggling in Rwanda.

But, Uwanyirigira says that Muhereza was killed in self-defence. She said that Ugandans should respect Rwandan border laws.

Muhereza’s shooting comes at a time when Uganda and Rwanda are resuming talks through video conferencing to resolve animosity between the two countries. Rwanda accuses Ugandan authorities of abducting its citizens and locking them up in un-gazetted areas.

Rwanda also accused Uganda of hosting and facilitating dissidents especially Rwanda National Congress-RNC and the Democratic Forces for the liberation of Rwanda FDLR, which have declared war on the Kigali government.

Zadock Tumuhimbise and Geoffrey Byomuhangi, relatives of the deceased want the government to help the widow and the five children.

