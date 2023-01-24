Body of teenager retrieved from Lake Albert

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The body of a teenager who drowned in Lake Albert in Hoima district has been retrieved. Fishermen recovered the body of 16-year-old Komakech Obama around 8pm on Monday. Obama who was attached to Kiryamboga landing site in Buseruka sub-county met his death around 4am on Sunday near Rwentali landing site.

He had reportedly gone on a fishing expedition together with Muliyo Omirambe on Saturday night but their boat capsized after being hit by strong winds. Muliyo managed to swim up to the shores.

Baker Ogen, the LCI chairperson of Rwentali landing site told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Tuesday morning that the body was retrieved by fellow fishermen. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that the body has already been handed over to the relatives for burial.

URN