Body of missing woman found in sugarcane plantation

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga North on Friday launched enquiries into the death of 51-year-old Fidah Mwoyo, a resident of Bukyatifu zone, Kisozi sub county, in Kamuli district.

A farmer who had gone to clear part of his sugarcane plantation within the same village on Friday morning spotted her decomposing body.

He tipped off neighboring residents who later alerted police personnel to retrieve the deceased from the scene of crime.

The body has been conveyed to Kamuli general hospital mortuary, awaiting postmortem.

Damalie Namususwa, says that her aunt was last seen while looking for her stolen cow on Sunday evening, but she never returned home.

Namususwa says that they resolved to report the matter of a missing person to Kamuli central police station and they embarked on a joint search for Mwoyo in vain.

Bumali Dhatemwa, a resident in the area, says that Mwoyo has been a resourceful person, established in modern agricultural production and her demise will affect their economic growth.

“Mwoyo has been skilling young women and girls in modern farming and animal rearing, and her death will greatly affect such efforts, which were geared towards fostering our community’s economic transformation,” he says.

Meanwhile, the Busoga North police spokesperson Michael Kasadha, confirms the incident adding that inquiries pertaining to the suspected murder incident and the culprits involved are underway.

