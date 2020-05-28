Body of missing indian found floating on lake Rutoto

Rubirizi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An Indian national who went missing in Bushenyi district on Tuesday has been found dead. Patel Abhisnek’s body was found floating in Lake Rutoto in Rubirizi District on Wednesday evening.

Kennedy Ocaya, the Officer in Charge of Rubirizi Police station, says the deceased’s body was seen by residents who had gone to fetch water from the lake, a day after his colleagues filed a case of a missing person at Isahaka police station in Bushenyi district.

The deceased disappeared with his Toyota Wish vehicle registration number UBB 018K, which is still missing.

Abdu Mbamanya, Rutoto Cell Chairperson says he received information from some residents indicating that they had seen a man’s body floating on the water.

Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Region police spokesperson, says Patel’s body has been taken to Kampala International Hospital for postmortem as police hunts for the missing car.

URN