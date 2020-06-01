Bodies of two fishermen retrieved from Lake Kyoga

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police Marine Unit in Nakasongola has retrieved two bodies of fishermen who drowned in Lake Kyoga on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified Jimmy Odong and Eric Lumu Mukasa, all fishermen at Kabasombwa landing site in Lwampanga sub-county.

Kabasombwa village chairman James Kwerigira explains that the two fishermen had gone fishing at around at 11 pm on Sunday night when the tragedy occurred. Kwerigira suspects that their canoe was hit by heavy winds.

Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson Isah Ssemwogerere says that the Police Marine Unit conducted a search on the lake and recovered the bodies on Monday morning.

The number of fishermen who have drowned in Lake Kyoga in Nakasongola district has now risen to eight within a period of one month. The others include Ronald Wakanyira and Topher Ssebabi, all fishermen at Zengebe landing site as well as Henry Othieno and Sam Mukisa from Lwampanga landing site.

Nakasongola district chairman Sam Kigula says that fishermen have continued defying a ban on fishing at Lake Kyoga which was announced to allow the registration of all fishermen operating on the lake and restocking of fish.

Kigula explains that the fishermen use locally made canoes which are dangerous and can easily be hit by heavy winds. He adds that the fishermen have also been cautioned against the bad weather and rising water levels in vain.

Kigula says that UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit and Police Marine Unit are inadequate to patrol the Lake to restrain the fishermen from conducting illegal fishing.

