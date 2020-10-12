Bodaboda rider held for attacking police officer in Mbale

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mbale has arrested a 37-year-old bodaboda rider on allegations of attacking and injuring a police officer on Sunday night. The suspect identified as Mubarak Awori reportedly attacked the Police officer who was on duty.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson said the suspect a resident of Kambula in Bukedea district but operating at Nakaloke bodaboda stage in Mbale city punched and threw stones at the Police officer.

Taitika says the arrest follows routine attacks on their officers by bodaboda riders who do not want to observe the presidential directive of moving during curfew time which starts at 6pm for bodabodas.

The Elgon region police spokesperson says Awori punched and threw stones at police officer leaving him with injuries on the head after he tried to impound his motorbike after getting him operating at 8.pm.

Taitika cautioned bodaboda riders against attacking armed officers and not break presidential directives of stopping to operate at 6 pm. He said Awori will answer charges of assault and attacking police officers on duty.

Samson Nagwere, a bodaboda rider operating along Naboda road stage in Mbale city says attacking police officers is not their wish but they also conduct their work in a rude manner. He adds that after police impounding their motorcycles they demand between 50,000 to 100,000 Shillings before returning the motorcycle.

Stephen Musisi, operating at Baroda bank bodaboda stage also urged the president to extent curfew time from 6 pm to 9.pm so that they can also make money like other Ugandans.

URN