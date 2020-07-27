Boda Boda riders struggle to maintain SOPs on day one

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A number of Boda boda riders are struggling to implement the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs.

Boda bodas resumed their operations this morning following the relaxation of the nationwide lockdown announced in March to contain the spread of the Covid19.

Last week, President, Yoweri Museveni allowed Boda boda riders to resume their operations under strict guidelines.

He said each of the riders would be required to wear a helmet, mask, provide sanitizer to sanitize their passengers, seat and register the details of all passengers.

This morning, our reporters moved around Kampala to see how the riders were complying with the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs but found only a handful of the riders complying with the SOPs.

Some of the Boda-boda riders in the areas of Maganjo, Kawempe, Bwaise Kalerwe, Mpererwe, Ntinda, Bukoto and Kamwokya had sanitizers, helmets and wore masks.

The riders were not taking records of the passengers.

Moses Ssentongo, a Boda boda rider who had just dropped a passenger told URN that he tried asking for the telephone number and names of his customers in vain.

Johnson Mugomba, a Safe boda rider in Ntinda told Uganda Radio Network, says that they might try to fulfill other requirements apart from recording the details of their customers.

He explains his first customer refused to provide her details, adding that she told him that she has no phone and national identity card.

Martin Muganga, the Chairperson of King of Kings boda stage in Kamwokya, notes that the two customers he got this morning refused to provide their details.

He says it is practically impossible to implement the SOPs given the fact that even the customers are difficult to handle.

Female passengers that this reporter talked to argued that as ladies providing their details to Boda boda riders might expose them to danger.

Brenda Komugisha, who used a Boda boda from Bwaise to Acacia mall, explained that if the riders insist she will have no choice but to provide wrong information.

Emily Natasha, a passenger from Bukoto notes that it has been a hustle for her to travel to work every day since she she’s used to using Boda bodas.

She has been using a taxi to town, which she says have been overcharging them.

She however says that it will be very hard for her to give out her details to a Boda boda rider, arguing that her number is her private.

However, David Lubega, another motorcyclist told URN that he had so far carried twelve passengers and had successed in getting their names and contacts.

