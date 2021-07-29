Boda boda rider commits suicide in Najjanankumbi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A boda boda rider in Najjanankubi has reportedly committed suicide over unknown reasons.

Assistant Superintendent of Police-ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson has identified the deceased as Godfrey Kasiita, a 35 year old boda boda rider in Masanyalaze zone in Najjanankumbi, Lubaga division in Kampala.

According to Katwe south police division, one of the deceased’s neighbors found Kasiita’s body hanging on the tree in the morning and alerted the area police. The police that visited the scene has since conveyed the body to the city mortuary for the postmortem report.

Owoyesigyire explains that currently, homicide detectives are on the scene to establish the facts around Kasiita’s death.

“One of his neighbors found him hanging in front of his doorstep,” said Owoyesigyire. “His body has been taken to the city mortuary at Mulago for a postmortem that will assist us in the ongoing investigations in this death.

Suicide cases have been on the rise during the 42-days lockdown that was imposed by President Museveni to reduce the further spread of Covid-19 virus in the country. The criminal investigations directorate attributes this to domestic violence, economic frustrations, and increase in drug abuses among others.

On 14th of this month, a 20-year-old South Sudanese girl committed suicide by jumping to the ground from a 4th floor apartment in Nabweru, Nansana municipality in Wakiso district.

Owoyesigyire said the deceased Nyameisha Kueth who was staying with her step mother first went missing from their home which prompted her brother to report the missing person at Nabweru police station. But she later returned home before she ended her life on the same evening.

“She was seen by the security guards climbing to the 4th floor of the Alena apartments and then jumped to the ground and died after hitting the ground on the spot”, said Owoyesigyire.

On 09th July, a 33-year-old woman who experienced a stillbirth after an operation jumped from the window of the sixth floor of Kawempe National Referral Hospital and died. Alice Babirye had reportedly delivered the deceased baby by cesarean section (C-Section) at the same hospital.

Another foreign currency trader committed suicide at his home in Tomusange zone in Ndeeba. The lifeless body of the 39-year-old Laney Kyikonyogo was found hanging on a cargo wire fixed through a hole on the ceiling of his house.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), close to 800,000 people die by suicide every year, and for each death, there are more than 20 suicide attempts.

URN