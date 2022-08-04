Boda boda registration and training exercise illegal: Lukwago

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala City Executive Committee wants the ongoing boda boda registration and training suspended.

Presenting a report before the KCCA Council on Wednesday, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago described the ongoing exercise as illegal.

In April, the Ministry of Works and Transport, Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA, and the Police Force in partnership with Uganda Driving Licensing Agency-UDSA started training riders as part of the ongoing campaign by the government to organize the boda boda industry.

According to the registration guidelines, a rider is required to pay at least 65,000 Shillings which includes 50,000 Shillings for training,10,000 Shillings for medical examination and 5,000 shillings for a recommendation from the leaders of the Boda Boda riders in Kampala organized under Boda Boda Industry Uganda.

Lukwago says that the process is not guided by any law and that the fees are not set by the council hence making it illegal. He asked the council to disassociate itself from the process and asked that the exercise is suspended immediately.

The KCC Act 2010 (amended) vests the mandate of organizing and overall management of the City in Kampala Capital City Authority. Lukwago says that last year, they had on their agenda as the City Executive Committee the issue of organizing boda bodas.

He said that the council drafted an ordinance to regulate Public Transport in Kampala and tasked KCCA management to make some adjustments and present it to the City Executive Committee.

Lukwago says that his office has received several petitions and complaints from councilors, division leaders, boda boda leaders, and riders among others.

There have been several efforts to streamline boda boda operations in Kampala since 2006 when Ssebana Kizito was the City Mayor but in vain. Lukwago blames their failure on the lack of proper legislation and the continued involvement and influence of individuals in Kampala who have interests in the boda boda industry.

Mosh Sendi Afrikan, the Lord Councillor representing Makindye East III said that proper channels to streamline their operations should be followed. He says that since the KCCA Act gives the council the power to make regulations, anyone who usurps these powers should be held accountable.

The Councilor representing People with Disabilities-PWD Peace Sserunkuma, says that the council should expedite the drafting of the Public Transport Management Bill to ensure that there is clear legislation on how to govern public transport in Kampala.

The KCCA Council constituted a committee of thirteen people to investigate the ongoing registration and training of boda bodas. Mikdad Muganga, a councilor from Makerere was appointed the committee chairperson.

*****

URN