Boda Boda elections suspended over irregularities

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Union of Drivers, Cyclists and Allied Workers (NUDAW) has suspended elections of Boda Boda leaders in Busia district over alleged irregularities.

According to the union, most of the voters who turned up for the elections were reportedly non-members who had illegal boda boda identity cards. The cards were allegedly issued by George Byansi, one of the contestants for Busia municipality.

Joseph Ojambo and Moses Wanjala Oundo were contesting for the district chairperson position while Bernard Mukisa and Bernard Sanya and George William Byansi the incumbent chairperson are vying for Chairperson Busia Municipality.

Moses Baleka, the General Secretary NUDAW says that they received several complaints from voters about non-members who had turned up to vote. He says that the election will be conducted in two weeks after thorough verification of the voters’ register.

Ojambo, one of the contestants says that he is disappointed by the decision taken by the electoral committee to suspend the elections because he had hopes of winning.

Bernard Mukisa, another contestant says that the forging of the voters’ cards is unfair. He has appealed to the electoral committee members to come up with proper measures to stop such irregularities.

George William Byansi, the incumbent Busia Municipality boda-boda chairperson denied the accusations claiming that the new ID’s were for new riders who have joined the association.

****

URN