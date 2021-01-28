Boda-boda cyclists in Mbale accuse police of extortion

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Mbale is on the spot for allegedly extorting money from Boda Boda cyclists.

The cyclists accuse police of confiscating their motorcycles and thereafter charge them money especially when they arrest them during the curfew hours.

On Tuesday, the cyclists clashed with the police at the Mbale Central Police Station after a cyclist was allegedly knocked dead by a Police patrol car. The incident occurred along Mbale-Bufumbo road near Grace Primary School.

Ibrahim Mudoma, who is also a third-year student at Islamic University in Uganda-IUIU studying a Bachelor of Education as he attempted to avoid arrest for violating the curfew restrictions.

The Speaker of the Mbale City Boda Boda Association Muzoola Abubaker says that they have received several complaints from the cyclists about the conduct of the police while enforcing the curfew.

Muzoola asked the Officer-in-charge to caution his junior officers against extorting money from the cyclists.

The Chairperson of the Boda Boda association Hussein Wetaka, alleges that on many occasions, the Police Patrol car has knocked down Boda Boda cyclists and arrested Boda-Boda cyclists before curfew hours.

Adam Mafabi, a Boda Boda rider in Mbale City says that Police in Mbale has persecuted the cyclists and extorted money whenever they are arrested. He says that attempts to report to higher authorities have been frustrated.

Arafat Kato, the Officer in Charge Mbale Central Police Station, says that the cyclists in Mbale City have been adamant in observing the curfew. He, however, denied allegations of extortion but added that the complaints about the actions of the police will be investigated.

The police and leadership of the cyclists agreed to conduct joint operations to ensure that the Boda Boda cyclists adhere to the curfew directives.

Last year, Hussein Walugembe, 29, a boda-boda cyclist died after setting himself on fire inside Masaka Central Police Station after he failed to recover his motorcycle which was impounded for allegedly flouting curfew guidelines.

********

URN