Bobi Wine’s powers reduced as NUP amends its constitution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The powers of the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine were reduced after the party amended its constitution.

The party proposed two five-year term limits for all party leaders and flag bearers at all levels, including the party president.

This was agreed upon during the party’s delegate conference that took place in Kampala last week.

The meeting, which was attended by over 66% of its members, largely debated proposals for the amendment of the party constitution, as presented by the constitutional review committee chaired by Medard Sseggona.

After a very long, hot and interactive debate, the amended Constitution was passed, with modifications to some of the proposals initially made by the committee.

The constitution removed the power of the President and the Secretary-General to nominate delegates and expands the composition of the delegate’s conference from the current 150 members to more than 500 members.

This will depend on the number of elected leaders the party has at the level of MP, mayor, and local government district chairperson.

“The constitution imposes two five-year term limits on all party leaders as well as all elected leaders under the party flag,” the statement from the party read in part.

This means that a person cannot be a party president, party chairperson or secretary general for more than two terms.