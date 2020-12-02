Wednesday , December 2 2020
Lato Milk
Bobi Wine finally meets Byabakama

The Independent December 2, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, The News Today Leave a comment

 

Bobi Wine meets Justice Simon Byabakama, Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Uganda to raise his complaints about harassment on the campaign trail. PHOTO EC MEDIA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is meeting the Chairperson and members of Electoral Commission.

He demanded the meeting to make a presentation on issues concerning the conduct of campaigns for Presidential Elections.

Kyagulanyi yesterday called off his campaigns in Kayunga and Jinja after day long battles with security officials, who at one point shot at his car. Security say they are enforcing a no crowds Standard Operating Procedure to contain COVID-19.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

 

