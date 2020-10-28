Bobi Wine cleared for first step

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Signatures of NUP presidential flag bearer and party president Robert Kyagulanyi have been verified and he has been cleared by Electoral Commission for nomination due 2nd & 3rd November.

Uganda’s electoral commission is finalizing the confirmation of candidates to be nominated to contest next year’s presidential elections.

“This morning, the Electoral Commission notified us that our signatures for nomination have been verified. Once again, I thank all Ugandans who continue to be part of this journey. Together, we shall build a #NewUganda,” said Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.