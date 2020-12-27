Bobi Wine breaks down in tears

Masaka, Uganda | URN & THE INDEPENDENT | Reports that one of his bodyguards has been run over on his way to Kampala and is dead, have left presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine in tears.

A video clip on social media showed Kyagulanyi mourning the death of one of his bodyguards, a one Frank Ssenteza, who he said had been deliberately knocked dead by a military truck in Busega.

Police is yet to confirm the incident but the National Unity Party say the incident happened as their team drove from Masaka to Kampala to get further treatment for Kasirye Ashraf, one of three journalists who have been severely injured today.

@NUP_Ug Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi wept as he briefed his team shortly after the death of his bodyguard Ssenteza Frank who was allegedly knocked dead by a military car as the team drove to Kampala to check on Ashraf Kasirye.

I regret to announce the murder of my security team member Francis Senteza Kalibala aka Frank. He was deliberately ran over by military-police truck, No. H4DF 2382 which blocked us in Busega on our way to Rubaga to get Kasirye Ashraf emergency medical attention. What a day!

These photos taken on December 21, 2020 show one of Bobi Wine’s bodyguards Francis Senteza(in Cranes jersey) walking ahead of his convoy as he campaigned in Rushere, Kiruhura District. Bobi Wine said Frank died in hospital today after being run over by a military truck

📸D.LUBOWA pic.twitter.com/qFjjIRfVbM — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) December 27, 2020

Daniel Lutaya, a journalist attached to NBS-TV and Ali Mivule, a reporter with NTV-Uganda are also in hospital, following another nasty incident earlier in the day. NUP reported that Police shot at Kasirye , a cameraman attached to Gheto Media, an online broadcasting channel.

