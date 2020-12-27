Sunday , December 27 2020
Bobi Wine breaks down in tears

The Independent December 27, 2020 NEWS, The News Today

 

 

Masaka, Uganda | URN & THE INDEPENDENT |  Reports that one of his bodyguards has been run over on his way to Kampala and is dead, have left presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine in tears.

A video clip on social media showed Kyagulanyi mourning the death of one of his bodyguards, a one  Frank Ssenteza, who he said had  been deliberately knocked dead by a military truck in Busega.

Police is yet to confirm the incident but the National Unity Party say the incident happened as their team drove from Masaka to Kampala to get further treatment for Kasirye Ashraf,  one of three journalists who have been severely injured today.

Daniel Lutaya, a journalist attached to NBS-TV and Ali Mivule, a reporter with NTV-Uganda are  also in hospital, following another nasty incident earlier in the day. NUP reported that Police shot at Kasirye , a cameraman attached to Gheto Media, an online broadcasting channel.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

 

 

 

 

 

