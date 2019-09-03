Bobi Wine blasts Museveni over land grabbing, evictions in Bunyoro

Hoima,Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kyandondo East Member of parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi wine has blasted President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his National Resistance movement-NRM party for the rampant land grabbing and evictions in Bunyoro sub region and other parts of the country.

According to Bobi Wine, a number of land grabbers known to president Museveni have invaded Bunyoro sub region carrying out brutal evictions of residents but nothing is done to stop them.

The legislator was speaking at the campaign rally organized by Asinasi Kamanda Nyakato, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party candidate for the Hoima woman parliamentary by-elections at Hoima Boma grounds on Monday evening.

He rallied the people of Bunyoro to stand strong and protect their land from being grabbed by what he called Museveni’s people. He also called on the people of Hoima and Bunyoro at large to support the opposition so that they can also cause development in the area, arguing that Museveni focuses t more in areas where the opposition is in control.

On her part, Nyakato decried the rampant killing of women in the country, which she says government has failed to control. She also faulted the NRM government for not doing enough to cause development in Bunyoro despite the continuous support from the region for the last 34 years.

Nyakato is facing off with Harriet Businge Mugenyi from the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party who also held her first rally in Buseruka Sub County on Monday afternoon. Both candidates were nominated last week. President Yoweri Museveni will be in Hoima on September 24th, 2019 to campaign for the NRM candidate.

The Hoima Woman MP seat fell vacant after the incumbent Tophace Kaahwa Byagira opted to represent the newly created Kikuube district that was carved out of Hoima and became operational on July 1, 2018.

Electoral Commission has set September 26, 2019 as the polling day.

*****

URN