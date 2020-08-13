Bobi Wine appoints four NUP deputy presidents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the head of the National Unity Platform has today announced the appointment of four deputy presidents for the party. The four were appointed on a regional basis representing the central, northern, eastern and the western part of Uganda.

They are Mathias Mpuuga, deputy president in charge of the Central region, John Baptist Nambesh, in charge of Eastern Uganda, Jolly Mugisha Ekyomugasho, in charge of the western region and Dr Lina Zedriga, in charge of the North.

The four join Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, the woman league chairperson, Joel Ssenyonyi the spokesperson, David Lewis Rubongoya, the secretary-general, Aisha Kabanda his deputy and Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, the secretary for mobilization in the leadership of NUP, a party rebuilt from the former National Unity Reconciliation and Development Party.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new leaders at NUP secretariat in Kamwokya, Kyagulanyi said this is the time for those who have not been taking them seriously to start doing so. He called upon leaders in other parties to agree to work together in order to deliver Uganda from what he called the dictatorship of President Yoweri Museveni.

Speaking at the same function, Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga now the NUP Deputy President in charge of the central region said that streamlining NUP means that they are now prepared to take on President Museveni. He said he is going to do everything under the sun to make sure that President Museveni is defeated in the 2021 election.

******

URN