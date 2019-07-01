Bob Collymore dies at 61 after long cancer fight

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Bob Collymore died early today, Safaricom PLC has announced.

“Our beloved CEO Bob Collymore has passed. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, our colleagues, partners and the nation at large,” Safaricom stated. He has been battling cancer.

Safaricom is a listed mobile network operator, the largest telecommunications provider in Kenya, and one of the most profitable companies in the East and Central African region.

Collymore was in Uganda in 2017, where he was the guest speaker in New Vision’s Pakasa, where entrepreneurial skills are shared.

“As a country, we’ve lost a distinguished corporate leader whose contribution to our national wellbeing will be missed” Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

Our beloved CEO @bobcollymore has passed. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, our colleagues, partners and the nation at large. pic.twitter.com/NHxgWAemcT — Safaricom PLC (@SafaricomPLC) July 1, 2019