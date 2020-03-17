Bloomberg offers $40 million to support COVID-19 fight in Africa

New York, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Days after Mike Bloomberg launched a program to help American mayors improve their coronavirus response, Bloomberg Philanthropies today announced a new $40 million global initiative to combat the pandemic on a global scale.

“Last week, we launched an effort to help US mayors manage COVID-19. Today, Bloomberg Philanthropies is committing $40M to prevent and slow its spread around the world, particularly in Africa. Millions of lives and livelihoods depend on getting this response right,” Bloomberg said.

The new $40 million fund will support immediate action to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 in vulnerable low- and middle-income countries, especially Africa.

Bloomberg Philanthropies will partner with the global health organization Vital Strategies on global response efforts, along with the World Health Organization (WHO), to support lower income countries and cities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.