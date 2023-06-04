Bishop Wamika urges Catholics to embrace, express their faith fearlessly

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bishop Charles Martin Wamika of Jinja Diocese delivered a powerful message, urging Catholics to embrace their faith openly and without hesitation. During a mass commemorating the Martyrs’ Day, attended by devoted pilgrims from various backgrounds, Bishop Wamika emphasized the importance of expressing one’s beliefs to achieve physical, social, financial, and spiritual fulfillment.

Under the theme “Lord, Increase Our Faith,” Bishop Wamika expressed concern that many Catholics today are fearful of displaying their faith, despite its crucial role in overcoming challenges and attaining salvation.

The bishop highlighted that openly practicing and exhibiting faith is not only essential for personal growth but also for strengthening the faith of others. Drawing inspiration from the martyrs who sacrificed their lives due to their unwavering faith, Bishop Wamika called on the faithful to emulate their commitment and dedication.

He specifically mentioned the youngest martyr, Kizito, who fearlessly shed his blood for his beliefs, emphasizing that matters of faith demand utmost seriousness and commitment. Bishop Wamika also shared the story of a young convert named Kamyuka, who initially lacked faith but later regretted his decision when he witnessed the beatification of the martyrs.

The bishop encouraged the faithful to reflect on such stories from the martyrs’ history and the holy scriptures, drawing strength and inspiration from those who remained steadfast during challenging times. He emphasized the importance of patience and endurance in the face of difficulties, asserting that faith requires unwavering commitment.

Furthermore, Bishop Wamika challenged the faithful to demonstrate their faith through actions that inspire others.

He referenced the martyr Matia Mulumba from Busoga, who abandoned polygamy and embraced monogamy in accordance with the gospel, calling on those in unholy unions to follow this example.

The bishop also directed his words to priests and religious leaders, urging them to guide the faithful through all circumstances while cautioning against the temptations of wealth, which have caused many to lose their faith. The Martyrs’ Day celebrations, held in Jinja Catholic Diocese, honored the memory of the martyrs who were burnt to death between 1885 and 1887 for refusing to renounce their faith on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II.

The vibrant Mass was accompanied by lively performances from the choir, featuring a fusion of Kisoga and other languages from across Uganda, including Latin. The atmosphere was filled with joyful dancing and ululation following hymns, particularly those sung in Luganda and Kisoga.

As a symbol of reverence for the holy scriptures, a beautifully crafted replica of the martyrs’ shrine was presented during the celebrations, carried by Busoga Premier Dr. Muvawala, further emphasizing the significance of faith in the lives of the faithful.

*****

URN