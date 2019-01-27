Bishop Mutebi commences leukemia treatment

Church of Uganda together with Bishop Mutebi’s family have since launched a fundraising drive to save his life. The hospital demanded a down payment of 170,000 pounds sterling ($224,400) before commencing treatment.

Bishop Mutebi, 59, was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia and taken to the United Kingdom for specialized treatment.

Kings College Hospital in the United Kingdom (UK) has commenced treating Rev. Canon Hannington Mutebi, the Assistant Bishop of Kampala Diocese for leukemia.

However, a message from Rev. Dr. Alex Kasirye Musoke from St. Peter’s Anglican Church of Uganda, Boston, USA shows that doctors decided to commence on the treatment even without the down payment after realizing that Bishop Mutebi’s platelets, energy levels and general condition were dwindling pretty fast.

“This week he has had one blood transfusion, and on Tuesday, he is going back for more, and possibly be admitted into hospital for at least 4 initial weeks. Further report is that his body is quite weak but his faith in the healing hand of God and resilience, have amazed everyone,” reads Rev. Kasirye’s message.

He says Bishop Mutebi is together with his wife, Milly Mutebi housed by Rev. Nathan Ntege in London. Rev. Kasirye emphasizes the desperate need for money quoting the late Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo who severally said that “any help, however small it may be, is greater than huge sympathies”.

The online fundraising campaign on Gofundme has so far raised £4,895 about Shillings 23.6 million from 51 people in 3 days. Archbishop Stanley Ntagali has also in a letter to all provosts, Vicars/Chaplains, Heads of Laity and Treasurers communicated a fundraising meeting today at All Saints’ Cathedral to help Bishop Mutebi receive the needed treatment.

He says contributions towards the medical bill can be done through the Archbishop’s Emergency Fund in Stanbic Bank Account 9030005662663 at Forest Mall, Kampala. This is not the first time the Church and family members are fundraising towards medical bills of a cleric.

In 2017, a similar fundraising was done for the late Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo who underwent cancer treatment in the United Kingdom (UK). His medical condition required close to Shillings 265million to cater for his hospital bills.

Nkoyoyo died on January 05, 2018 and was laid to rest January 10th at the Anglican Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo, Nakiyanja.