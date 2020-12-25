Bishop Luwalira talks tough on election violence, COVID-19 in christmas message

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira has appealed to Christians to be messengers of the Good news as they celebrate Christmas amidst the troubling COVID-19 pandemic and heated political atmosphere.

“Let’s be messengers of good news amidst a situation full of bad news. The world needs to hear good news since we are shadowed with bad news of the diseases especially Covid-19 and also politics full of unfairness, undermining and hatred,” reads part of Luwalira’s Christmas message addressed to all religious leaders and Christians in Namirembe Diocese.

He sympathizes with all Ugandans who have lost their loved ones to coronavirus and the recent political unrest in different parts of the country following the arrest of the National Unity Platform-NUP, presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

“We lose and we have lost our people due to different diseases but also the killing of people just recently in November during the protests after the arrest of one of candidates. Many people lost their lives and we wait with hope that those tasked with the responsibility of protecting people and their property in this Country will provide accountability on the deaths,” he demands.

At least 50 people were shot dead and dozens of other injured during the two day protests on Nov 18th and 19th that followed the arrest of Kyagulanyi in Luuka district and his subsequent detention at Nalufenya police station in Jinja City.

Kyagulanyi was arrested for alleged flouting the COVID-19 guidelines. Bishop Luwalira says that in the heat of the campaign period where some candidates are followed by crowds while others a few people, there have been bitter messages used by some candidates.

“Sometimes teargas has been used, gun shots made and some people have lost lives and others are nursing wounds. There are questions whether the 2021 election, will be peaceful, free and fair?” Luwalira asked. He appeals to the political contenders to always counsel their supporters against violence and attacking security officers as well as using bitter messages, which he said could lead to loss of voters. The Bishop also appeals to the voters to keenly examine those seeking political offices regarding their intentions.

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bishop cautioned Ugandans not to relax on the observance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) especially wearing of face masks, washing hands with soap and physical distancing among others.

He also cautions religious leaders to take precaution especially during burials and always remind the crowds about the measures they should follow in the fight the virus. “We should be mindful of the microphones that different people use while speaking. The books and other things used during prayers should also be taken care-of. We should fight the disease but not the people who have contracted the disease, everyone is capable of being infected,” Bishop Luwalira cautions.

