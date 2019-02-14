Bishop Bamwoze was a good ambassador of Christ – Ntagali

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The late former Bishop of Busoga Diocese, Rt. Rev. Cyprian Bamwoze lived as a good witness and ambassador of Christ, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali has said.

Bishop Bamwoze, 86, succumbed to leukemia on Monday at the Uganda Cancer Institute after being hospitalized for almost six months. A requiem mass was held for the deceased Bishop at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe presided over by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali.

Later, Bishop Bamwoze’s body lay in state in parliament where Members of Parliament adn President Yoweri Museveni paid their last respect and pay special tribute to the deceased.

In his sermon, Ntagali noted that they were celebrating the life of a servant of God. He revealed that the late Bamwoze had mentored so many people and started a good foundation for Busoga Diocese, which gave birth to the Central Busoga Diocese.

The late Bamwoze was consecrated on August, 6th 1972 and enthroned the first Bishop of Busoga Anglican diocese, the same year on August 13th. He reigned over the diocese for 26 years and retired in 1998.

Ntagali said the Church was bidding farewell to a man who served the Lord very well. He said the late Bishop Bamwoze was present in the House of Bishops in 1977 when the former Archbishop Janan Luwum was whisked away and killed during the reign of President Idi Amin Dada.

Ntagali said the late Bamwoze had a peculiar personality and spoke the truth.

The Archbishop appealed to Christians and Ugandans to always prepare for their physical death since it is unavoidable. He recalled his last visit to the late Bamwoze at the Cancer Institute, saying that his body was in pain but stood with him in prayer.

“Don’t lose hope because of death, trust in the Lord for everything and you should be ready for death. You should have living and eternal hope like Bishop Bamwoze,” said Ntagali.

The Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira also described the late Bamwoze as someone who discovered his gift and shared it with others.

He urged Christians to emulate him. Justine Kasule Lumumba, the General Secretary of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party described Bishop Bamwoze as an orator and man of God.

“He lived through all the different phases of Uganda’s life. He had dignity, neatness and style. He was always clear and never feared to walk alone,” said Lumumba.

Lumumba further said Bamwoze’s leadership was exemplary, saying he had a passion for household income in Busoga.

Lumumba revealed that Bamwoze’s passion for household income was the major reason he pledged to work with President Yoweri Museveni in a December 2012 meeting at his country home in Rwakitura.

Bamwoze’s son Peter Bamwoze told the congregation that his father taught them accountability to God, patience and humility. He revealed that the late Bishop had love for classic music, gave them a sense of purpose and taught all his children about authenticity.

He will be laid to rest on Sunday 7th, 2019 in Nakakabala in Kamuli District. ***** URN