Bishop Baharagate laid to rest

Hoima , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The late Dr. Albert Edward Baharagate Akiiki, the Bishop Emeritus of Hoima Catholic Diocese has been laid to rest. He was buried on Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral Bujumbura in Hoima City.

The burial program started with a requiem mass at 10a.m led by Bishop Robert Muhiirwa of Fort Portal Diocese. Muhiirwa described the deceased as a man of prayer who celebrated holly mass and embraced cordial cooperation with members of the clergy and laity.

He said that despite his busy schedules, the late Bishop kept close contact with his friends and relatives, and above all, he loved the children, youth, and elderly and used sports as a tool of evangelization.

Bishop Vincent Kirabo of Hoima Catholic Diocese says the Diocese has lost a father, brother, wonderful friend, and humble servant of God whose contributions to the church will never be forgotten. According to Kirabo, the late lived a peaceful life and that he was a man of God who fought a good fight and had spiritual visibility.

Kirabo says the late Baharagate had unconditional love for the church, supported integral development, and a team player

Andrew Byakutaga, the Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, says the late offered several scholarships to the most disadvantaged children in Bunyoro adding that he played a pivotal role in the restoration of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom. He says the late served as the Chairperson of the Bunyoro cultural trust for a period of five years between 1995 and 2000.

Bishop Joseph Anthony Ziiwa, the Chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference says the deceased Bishop will be remembered for his simplicity, humility, time management, and friendliness. He encouraged the people of God to be faithful to their profession and inspired the youth to love God.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in a message read for him by Robinah Nabbanja, the Prime Minister said that the country has lost a great, potential, and hardworking religious leader who used his position to rally the public to embrace peace, unity, and development adding that he will be remembered for his humility and truthfulness.

Museveni said that the late Bishop was a dependable, dedicated, and wise leader who executed distinguished service to God and his country.

The president rallied religious leaders in the country to help the government and sensitize the public to participate in the available government programs including Parish Development model-PDM and Emyooga to achieve social-economic transformation in order to be in the money economy.

Rev. Fr. Dominic Ndugwa, the Chancellor of Hoima Catholic Diocese says Baharagate’s humility and simplicity made him a darling of many adding that he was a principled man and a good time manager who served the church and the country with a high degree of honesty, integrity, and dignity.

The bishop passed away at Nsambya Hospital on April 6, 2023.

*****

URN