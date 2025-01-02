Bishop Baalwa: Overcome 2025 uncertainties

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In his first new year’s day sermon since being named Assistant Bishop for Kampala Diocese, Rt Reverend Frederick Baalwa, preached against fear and anxiety going into a new year.

The year 2025 is expected to be a year of heightened political activity, which will include nomination of parliamentary and presidential candidates, as well as officially opening the ground for full campaigns at all levels.

Bishop Baalwa said it makes no sense to be fearful of what is not known, but that trust in God makes one overcome the fear of the unknown.

He also gave an example of some public servants who will clock the retirement age this year but are worried that they feel not ready to go into retirement, saying that such people cannot do anything to change the situation but trust God.

Earlier during the Crossover prayers at Old Kampala Secondary School grounds, Amos Lugoloobi, the State Minister for Planning in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, also called for tolerance during the year filled with high political activity.

Aware of the volatility that comes with the electioneering period, Lugoloobi noted that the period sometimes comes with activities that can dent the progress of the country in different areas including economic.

He said his prayer was that the polls do not divide the country but that there is prevalence of political consensus, which would enable the country move forward and perhaps catch up with those that have since advanced beyond Uganda’s level.

He was speaking at the prayer event organized by the Christianity Focus Centre.

The Minister is facing accusations of involvement in misappropriation of government iron sheets that were meant as part of relief items for the people of Karamoja region, a region hit by drought and cattle rustling.

Trial is due to commence on January 15 this year. He asked for forgiveness for wherever he might have fallen short in his duties as MP or Minister, but also highlighted the challenges that he has faced including when he was hospitalized in Kampala and Nairobi for Covid-19, at a time of elections.

In his sermon, the lead pastor of the church, David Kiganda told his church members that they had been chosen by God to correct what has gone wrong in this country, including corruption.

