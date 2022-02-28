FIRE: Bilal Islamic releases Senior One, Two students

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The management of Bilal Schools Bwaise has granted parents access to their children following a fire outbreak at the school on Sunday night. A fire at dormitories of senior one and two male students, destroyed the learner’s property including books and beddings.

This morning, parents dashed to the school to check on their children and check whether they are safe. However, the parents couldn’t access the school premises as they found the gate locked. They pitched camp at the gate demanding access to their children, which the school finally allowed, but, parents are not allowed to tour any part of the school.

Parents filled with emotions were seen hugging their children with tears of joy flowing down their cheeks.

Parents are glad their children are safe and the school has allowed them to take them home. They are however saddened that their children’s property vanished in the fires, which has imposed on them a financial burden.

Aisha Nakanjako, one of the parents with two children, one in senior one and another in senior two, says all her children’s properties were destroyed. She says that she had paid half of the school fees and requirements and now doesn’t know where she will get more money to buy the requirements.

WATCH: “The way these school fires are happening, there’s no doubt they’re being orchestrated by arsonists”- Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago as he visited Bilal Islamic Primary School in Bwaise where fire burnt a pupils’ dormitory last night#MonitorUpdates

📹Frank Baguma pic.twitter.com/I4u4BIpDte — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) February 28, 2022

Kawempe Division Mayor, Emmanuel Sserunjoji who was allowed a brief visit to the dormitories says that the student’s property in both dormitories vanished, nothing was saved. He says the affected dormitories look weak and the school is likely to incur a big cost to put up a new structure.

Sserunjoji says the leadership at the division shall make recommendations that all schools with boarding schools have cameras and their electrical wiring system be checked annually to ensure its integrity.

According to information pinned at the gate, the school management has asked day scholars to stay home and return on Wednesday while those in Senior one and two have been asked to come back next week.

Although the school had earlier communicated to parents that only male students from senior one and two would go home, parents with girls in the same classes have also been allowed to take their children.

