Biden reportedly to announce 2024 reelection campaign as soon as next week

Washington, USA | Xinhua | U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly will announce his decision to run for reelection as soon as next week.

Multiple U.S. media outlets, including The Washington Post, The Associated Press and Bloomberg, reported the news on Thursday.

Biden’s aides told the outlets that they were not aware that a final decision on timing had been made but that Biden, a Democrat, had been considering Tuesday, April 25.

The upcoming announcement is expected to be in the form of a video released to supporters, according to The Associated Press.

The White House hasn’t responded to those reports.

Biden, 80, has repeatedly said that he intends to run for reelection, telling reporters last week after a trip to Ireland he would announce his plans “relatively soon.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump — who lost to Biden in the 2020 election but has refused to concede — is an early frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to polls.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024.