Biden officially announces 2024 US presidential bid

Washington, US | Xinhua | U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for re-election for the presidency in 2024, seeking another four years in the White House, according to an online campaign video.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job,” he said. ■

