Bidandi Ssali’s statement on Bobi Wine was a misrepresentation –PPP

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Comments made by former presidential candidate Jaberi Bidandi Ssali about Bobi Wine’s capacity to lead Uganda were a misrepresentation of the position and interests of the Peoples Progressive Party. This is according to the current leadership of the party which Bidandi Ssali started after leaving the government close to 20 years ago.

Bidandi was recently quoted saying that it will be a joke for the Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi to think that he can become president of Uganda. The statement was received bitterly by members of the opposition.

But PPP vice-chairperson Saddam Gayira says that the statement was manipulated and misrepresented by the interviewer. He however hastened to add that Ugandans should not take Bidandi’s personal comments on the politics of the country as the official position of the party.

“…The Hon. Jaberi Bidandi Ssali officially ceased many years ago to not only be the party leader but also an active member. The party is therefore not bound by his independent personal views or comments,” Gayira told a press conference at the PPP offices in Ntinda.

Gayira added that Bidandi, who couldn’t personally come out to clarify the matter had expressed regret for having been represented as a leader who tried to despise others a position which does not reflect his beliefs all through his 50-year political career.

Gayira said that the national executive committee and council of the party made a resolution to associate and collaborate with forces of change and that their position in the forthcoming election will be based on the fact that 80 percent of its members are young people who continue to suffer under the status quo.

In another press statement by PPP, Gayira told journalists that the people’s progressive party is holding talks with major opposition groups to conclude whether they can align their support with one of the already established candidates for the 2021 presidential race.

Meanwhile, the PPP head of women league in Buganda region Martha Nnakku together with the party youth league head Lynette Nanyonjo expressed concern on the matter of the proposed digital campaigns suggested by the electoral commission.

They think it’s aimed at blocking many of the women and youth who are the majority in Uganda’s population from taking part in deciding who their next leaders should be.

******

URN