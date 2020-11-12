Bickering frustrates NRM joint campaigns in Mukono

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Internal disputes among the National Resistance Movement-NRM party candidates in Mukono district have frustrated efforts for holding joint campaigns.

Unlike the opposition candidates who are campaigning jointly, each NRM candidate is campaigning separately after a series of bickering and wrangles, some of which can be traced to the party primaries held earlier.

Ronald Kibuule, the State Minister for Water, cannot, for instance, stand on the same platform with Margret Nakavubu, who won the District Woman Parliamentary flag against Margret Nalugo. The Minister had openly supported Nalugo against Nakavubu during the party primaries.

At the start of campaigns this week, Kibuule, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Mukono North launched campaigns at Katoogo while Haruna Ssemakula, a contender for the District Chairmans position, together with Nakavubu launched campaigns in Mbalala in the same Sub County of Nama.

Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga in Mukono South and Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko in Nakifuma are also conducting campaigns without the backing of NRM candidates in lower local councils who accuse them of aligning with Kibuule. In Mukono Municipality, Abasi Ssozi the MP flag bearer and Daisy Ssonko, the mayoral candidate are also moving separately.

But NRM Supporters in the area say that the disunity is giving dominance to opposition candidates in the area. John Ddamulira, an NRM supporter says that such an arrangement is harmful to the party, especially since members refused to reconcile. Another party member Sadick Musiime says the party leaders gave up on the reconciliation responsibility which might end up putting the party in trouble.

Last month, the NRM party attempted to organize a reconciliation meeting following the disputed primary elections but ended into fistfights after Nakavubu’s supporters clashed Kibuule’s diehards. But despite the animosity, Nakavubu has mainly used the campaign to emphasize key priority issues in her manifesto including lobbying for better education and health services.

Kibuule is also traversing his constituency promising to continue lobbying to improve health services, household income, electricity and water.

Haji Twahil Ssebaggala, the Mukono District NRM Party Chairperson says they are making progress in reconciling party candidates.

