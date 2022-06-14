Besigye rearrested for staging protest on high commodity prices

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Forum for Democratic for Change-FDC party president Dr. Kiiza Besigye was been arrested and transferred to Naggalama police station.

Police arrested Besigye on Tuesday while he was addressing a rally at Nakivubo lane, Kampala city.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson said that Dr. Besigye disrupted business, traffic flow and incited violence.

According to Onyango, police were forced to tow Besigye’s vehicle registration number UAK 773K to Central Police Station-CPS. He was later whisked off to Naggalama together with Sam Lubega Mukaaku of the Democratic Party-DP.

Last month, Besigye through his pressure group, the People’s Front had been mobilizing Ugandans to protest the high cost of living. Dr. Besigye believes that their drive will awaken the citizens and protest the government’s failure to act on high commodity prices.

Besigye wants the government to reclaim the funds swindled by corrupt officials so that they can be used to enhance the salaries of civil servants and give relief to schools, among others.

Since the start of the year, prices of essential household commodities have been soaring with many people struggling to make ends meet. Although several people have been calling the government to make some intervention, their calls are falling on deaf ears.

Government officials have attributed the increase in prices to the long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the raging war in Ukraine.

URN