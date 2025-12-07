Benin’s military announce removal of president from office

COTONOU | Xinhua & Tass | Beninese soldiers announced early Sunday on the state broadcaster Benin TV that President Patrice Talon had been “removed from office,” months before he was due to hand over power in April after 10 years in office.

A military committee has seized full control of the country. It is headed by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, the state TV said. The servicemen have announced the dissolution of all state authorities. Talon’s current whereabouts are unknown.

The coup took place amid preparations for Benin’s presidential elections, scheduled for April 12, 2026.