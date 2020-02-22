Belgian ambassador lauds Uganda on skills development

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Belgian Ambassador to Uganda Rudi Veestraeten has lauded government’s efforts in skilling the youths for real-life employment through technical education.

Ambassador Veestraeten said the approach by the government to promote skills development through technical education program known as skilling Uganda is the right path to reduce poverty among youths.

He was speaking on Friday at St. Daniel Comboni Polytechnic Naoi, a catholic founded technical school in Moroto supported by Enabel, a Belgian organization which is implementing the skilling program in Karamoja. This was part of an official visit to oversee the implementation of skilling program in Karamoja.

Enabel has supported the youths including child mothers to acquire employable skills through technical education. Rudi Veestraeten said Uganda is on the truck in its approach to empowering the youth to become self-reliant.

Enabel and other partners have also refurbished an ICT lab worth 64 million Shillings at the technical institute with the purchase of 20 computers and connected internet to support and provide educational services to students and the neighbouring communities.

The students of the institute welcomed support from the Belgian agency saying the ICT laboratory is improving their education.

The government has invested in skills development program across the country to partly solve the problem of unemployment among the youths. The program is also aimed at reducing poverty amongst the youths.

URN